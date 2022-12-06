In the first, Government Medical College Srinagar started a series of research methodology workshops on basic biomedical research for post graduate (MD/ MS/ DNB) students admitted this year. The two-day workshop series would consist of nine batches to include all doctors selected in 2022 batch by BOPEE and National Board of Examination (NBE). The workshop is organised by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar who have been conducting similar workshops for faculty over the last eight years wherein over 400 faculty members of GMC Srinagar and other institutions were trained in basic biomedical research during fifteen three-day workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post graduate doctors during these two-day abridged workshop series would be taught application of principles of biomedical research methodology and biostatistics as requirements for their theses and related research work.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Masood Tanvir, Principal/ Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar who exhorted the participants to inculcate research acumen in the incipient stage of their professional career as specialists. All the participants after attending the workshops would undergo a mandatory examination which would make them eligible for synopsis submission later on.

The post graduate students have to publish research papers and present their research findings in scientific conferences during their tenure of post graduation as envisaged by the national medical council.

Various heads of the department, faculty members and resident doctors appreciated the efforts of inculcating research training within the post graduate curriculum which shall enhance their research skills, patient care and academic performance, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and head, department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar.