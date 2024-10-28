GMC Srinagar organises ‘Run for Stroke’

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: The Department of Neurology at Government Medical College Srinagar today organized a “Run for Stroke” event to promote awareness and action against stroke.

Led by Prof. Dr. Iffat Hassan, Principal/ Dean of GMC Srinagar, the event was attended by Dr. Bashir Sanai HOD Neurology, Director Health Services Dr. Jahangeer Bakshi,

Dr Sheikh Hilal Assistant Professor, BMO Hazratbal Dr. Fara, doctors/ consultants & staff of Neurology department besides officers /officials of GMC Srinagar .

The event, which started at Nishat foreshore road and culminated at Hazratbal, saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, highlighting GMC Srinagar’s commitment to community health and education.

The event aimed to raise awareness about stroke, its risk factors, symptoms, prevention and treatment options. It also encouraged local people to participate in the event and take proactive steps towards stroke prevention and response.