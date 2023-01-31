Srinagar, Jan 31: Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar under aegis of state chapters of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) organised a guest lecture on ‘perspective planning in health sector’.

The lecture was delivered by Mohammad Yaseen Lone, joint director planning and chief planning officer, Srinagar.

In his detailed power point presentation, he discussed nuances of perspective planning in health sector and its role in the twenty-first century with inter sectorial coordination and collaboration with other departments.

He emphasised on various determinants of health especially social determinants including education, environment, housing, sanitation, nutrition etc in the overall development of the health of the nation. Principal and Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar Prof. Masood Tanvir who was chief guest on the occasion presented the memento and certificate of acknowledgement to the speaker.

The presentation was followed by a question-and-answer session.

The audience comprised HODs, faculty, doctors, planning officials of government medical college, Srinagar and BMO Hazratbal who appreciated the guest lecture by Muhammad Yaseen Lone, CPO Srinagar in better understanding of perspective planning, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine who was the organising chairman of the guest lecture.