GMC Srinagar Directs Faculty on Leave to Resume Duties Immediately

Srinagar: The Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Friday issued a circular directing all faculty members who are currently on leave, except those on maternity or medical leave, to resume duties without delay.

As per the circular issued by Principal/Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr. Iffat Hassan Shah reads, “Pursuant to the directions issued by the Government, it is impressed upon all the faculty members of Government Medical College, Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals who are on different kinds of leaves (except Maternity/Medical Leave) to resume their duties forthwith.”

The directive comes amid heightened medical preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir following recent incidents of shelling and drone attacks in several areas.