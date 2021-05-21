GMC Srinagar advertises new posts for upcoming 500 bedded Covid Hospital

SRINAGAR: In order to make 500 bedded temporary Covid hospital functional at Srinagar, online applications have been invited from eligible candidates belonging to Kashmir Division for the posts of Staff Nurse, Lab. Technician, Pharmacist and Anaesthesia Technician.

The upcoming 500 bedded temporary Covid Hospital is being set up in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

According to the advertisement notice issued by Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, the submission of online application forms will commence from 22 May, 2021 from 6 pm while the last date to close the application process has been fixed as 27 May, 2021 up to 4 pm.

The eligible candidates have been informed to check the full details of the posts including pay and qualification which have been uploaded on the website of Govt Medical College Srinagar ( www.gmcs.edu.in).

As per the Advertisement notice, these contractual appointments shall be initially for a minimum period of one year extendable up to maximum of three years. Due to the situation arising because of covid-19 pandemic, it may not be feasible to hold written test and interview of the candidates and the selection may be made on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Diploma/Degree courses.

The advertisement has also been published widely in prominent local newspapers of Kashmir division for the information of interested candidates who may wish to apply for these posts.