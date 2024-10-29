GMC Sgr organises educational tour for students

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: Professor Dr. Iffat Hassan, Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, flagged-off a contingent of 92 MBBS phase 3 part 1 students for an 11-day educational tour across India.

Administrator Associated Hospitals, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; Prof. Dr Mohammad Saleem Ittoo, Dy Registrar Academics; Dr.Rajan Deep Singh and Dr. Arshid Kema, Associate professor(s) Deptt of Surgery; Estates officer Javid Ahmad Shah and other officers of GMC were present on the occasion.

This initiative aims to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to various medical practices, facilities, and experts outside their local environment. The students during the 11 Day tour will visit various health institutions at New Delhi, Agra, Mumbai and Goa. They will also interact with various health experts at these locations.

The objectives of this tour is to broaden students’ understanding of medical practices and advancements, foster interactions with renowned medical professionals and institutions, enhance students’ clinical skills and knowledge and to encourage networking and collaboration among medical professionals. The tour aimed at visits to prestigious medical institutions and hospitals, Interactive sessions with experts in various medical specialties, exposure to cutting-edge medical technology and research and opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding.

Prof. Dr. Iffat Hassan emphasized the importance of experiential learning and exposure to diverse medical environments. “This tour will enrich our students’ educational experience, broaden their perspectives, and prepare them for future challenges in the medical field.