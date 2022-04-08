Government Medical College, Kathua has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement as Professors and Associate Professors, on an academic arrangement basis, initially for three years.

It is extendable up to a maximum of six years (one year at a time and subject to good performance and conduct) or till the selection/promotion is made.

The eligibility conditions and age for submitting the applications shall be as under :

Name of the Posts :

Professor: 13 Posts

Associate Professor: 22 Posts

Professors and Associate professors so appointed on the academic arrangement in Government Medical College, Kathua shall be entitled to additional monthly incentive as per terms & conditions of S.O. 364 of 2020 Dated: 27-11-2020. The appointees shall also be entitled to house rent allowance (HRA) as applicable to in-service candidates carrying the minimum of pre-revised scale of the post subject to fulfillment of the conditions provided under the relevant rules in this regard.

The appointment against the advertised posts shall and shall always be on an academic arrangement basis only without conferment of any preferential right on the appointee for regular appointment against these posts, which shall be made strictly in accordance with the relevant recruitment rules.

The appointment on an academic arrangement basis shall by itself stand terminated on the attainment of 70 years of age by the appointee. The services of an appointee under these rules shall be terminable before the expiry of the tenure of the appointment with one month’s notice from either side or on payment of one month’s salary in lieu of notice by the appointing authority.

Candidates may note that their candidature will remain provisional till the genuineness of their documents relating to educational qualification is verified by the Appointing Authority.

The candidates are advised to go through the requirements of educational qualification and certificates to satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post. If the documents submitted by the candidates are not found substantiated or correct by the committee at any point in time, the candidature will be canceled,

Criminal Proceedings under law shall be initiated, or any other action as may be deemed appropriate by the committee shall be taken.

In case of any dispute, the decision of the Chairperson of the Selection Committee shall be final.

The applications along with requisite documents (two sets) must reach the office of the Principal, Govt. Medical College, Kathua by post or by hand on or before 18-04-2022 (04:00 PM).