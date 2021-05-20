GMC Jammu advertises 313 new posts for upcoming 500 bedded Covid Hospital

JAMMU: Process has started for setting up 500-bedded temporary Covid Hospital in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at Jammu.

To start with, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, today invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 313 new posts on contractual basis.

Initially, the period of employment will be for one year and it is extendable up to a maximum of three years (One year at a time and further extension subject to good performance and conduct).

There will be a walk-in interview for newly created 35 posts of Medical Officers. The date of interview is scheduled on May 24, 2021, at Committee Room GMC Jammu at 11 am.

Similarly, two other separate advertisements inviting the applications from desiring candidates to fill 16 posts of Nursing Supervisor, 195 posts of Junior Staff Nurse, 47 posts of Pharmacist, 12 posts of Lab Technician and eight posts of X-Ray Technician under different pay scales with prescribed eligibility criteria and age limit.

An official spokesman said the application as per the prescribed format should reach the office of Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu by or before 23.05.2021 4:30 PM. All three advertisements are also available on the website: www.gmcjammu.nic.in.