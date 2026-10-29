GMC Anantnag organises CME on Mental Health

Anantnag: The Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on mental health under the theme “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change”.

The CME brought together faculty members from medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, clinicians, healthcare professionals, MBBS students and nursing students, providing an important platform for academic exchange and discussion on emerging mental health challenges.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal GMC Anantnag, Prof. (Dr.) Junaid S. Wani, who congratulated the Department of Psychiatry for organising the academic programme. He underscored the growing importance of strengthening mental healthcare services and appreciated the department’s efforts in academic excellence, capacity building, community outreach and service development.

Prof. Wani also highlighted the need for continued expansion of mental health services and greater multidisciplinary collaboration to address the evolving mental health needs of the population.

The CME was organised under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Mansoor Ahmad Dar, HOD Psychiatry, GMC Anantnag. Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bhat delivered the welcome address.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural session, Prof. Mansoor Ahmad Dar, Dr. Khalid Parvez, Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, and Dr. Sheikh Javid, Coordinator, Jammu and Kashmir Psychiatric Society (JKPS), emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts, strengthening psychiatric services and improving access to quality mental healthcare.

The scientific programme featured expert-led sessions on several contemporary and clinically relevant mental health issues. Dr. Tajamul Hussain, HOD Psychiatry, GMC Baramulla, spoke on “Polypharmacy in Bipolar Disorders”, while Dr. Majid Shafi, Consultant Psychiatrist, DHSK, delivered a session on “Psychiatry for Non-Psychiatrists”.

Prof. (Dr.) Junaid Nabi, IMHANS-K Srinagar, addressed “Emerging Mental Health Issues in the Elderly”, while Prof. (Dr.) Zaid A. Wani, IMHANS-K Srinagar, spoke on “The Growing Burden of Mental Health Issues in Children and Adolescents: The Kashmir Scenario”.

Further sessions included “Depression: What a Primary Care Physician Should Know”, delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Maqbool Dar, HOD Psychiatry, KMC Sempura, and “Changing Trends of Substance Abuse in Kashmir”, delivered by Dr. Fazl-e-Roub, Assistant Professor, IMHANS-K Srinagar.

A panel discussion on “Local Action Plan: Priorities of Mental Healthcare at GMC Anantnag” formed an important component of the programme. The panel comprised Prof. (Dr.) Fouzia Nazir, HOD Community Medicine; Dr. Showkat Ahmad Shah, Cardiologist; and Prof. Mansoor Ahmad Dar. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Rehana Amin, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, GMC Anantnag.

The participation of MBBS and nursing students added an important educational and capacity-building dimension to the programme, encouraging greater awareness of mental health among future healthcare professionals.

The CME was organised in association with the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Psychiatric Society (JKPS).

Dr. Rehana Amin served as the Organising Secretary of the CME.

The programme concluded with a renewed emphasis on strengthening mental healthcare through early recognition, timely intervention, community-based services, multidisciplinary collaboration and greater involvement of all levels of the healthcare system.