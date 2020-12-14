Gmail, other Google services down; millions of users stuck

Gmail, Google and YouTube websites are not working for many users around the world.

The problem was reported on Monday morning just before 12 noon.

There were also issues reported in many countries including UK and with India reporting problems with Gmail and YouTube.

According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 11:56 am, and are affecting users worldwide. Google is yet to comment on the issues.

Many people trying to access Google are getting an error 502 message saying: “The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request.”