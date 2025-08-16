Global Threat

At least sixty people, most of them pilgrims, lost their lives in flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route at Chasoti village in Kishtwar district on Thursday. The tragedy was triggered by a cloudburst, a phenomenon that is becoming more frequent in the region due to changing climate patterns. Warmer global temperatures allow the atmosphere to hold more moisture, leading to extremely intense rainfall over a short period. In mountainous areas, moist winds from the plains rise rapidly and cool when they meet the cold mountain air, resulting in sudden and concentrated downpours. The Himalayan belt has increasingly been witnessing such conditions, with climate change playing a major role in their intensification. Human activity has also worsened the vulnerability of these areas. Unplanned construction on steep slopes, widespread deforestation, and obstruction of natural water channels reduce the land’s capacity to absorb rainfall. This accelerates the flow of water downhill, greatly increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides during a cloudburst. In certain cases, the heat generated by dense concrete infrastructure and the alteration of local weather patterns can even influence where and how these intense rain systems develop. While immediate relief measures have been provided for those affected, there is a need for long-term solutions that address both preparedness and prevention. Strengthening weather monitoring by installing high-resolution radars in vulnerable districts would make it possible to issue timely alerts. Regulating construction in high-risk zones, restoring forest cover on degraded slopes, and protecting natural drainage paths would help the land cope better with sudden heavy rainfall. Public awareness campaigns and training on evacuation routes, along with the establishment of safe shelters, would ensure that communities can respond quickly in emergencies. Cloudbursts cannot be prevented, but with better planning, monitoring, and community readiness, the devastation they cause can be greatly reduced. Global warming is not confined to Jammu and Kashmir or even to the Himalayan region—it is a worldwide crisis that is disrupting weather patterns, altering ecosystems, and endangering lives across continents. Rising global temperatures are intensifying extreme weather events, from heavy rainfall and floods to heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires. The melting of glaciers in the polar regions, bleaching of coral reefs in tropical seas, and desertification of fertile lands are all part of the same interconnected problem. These changes are not limited by borders, and the consequences in one part of the world often have ripple effects elsewhere, whether through disrupted food supply chains, migration pressures, or economic instability. The global nature of the crisis means that both India and the wider world must act collectively and urgently. Transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels are central to slowing temperature rise. Countries must also commit to sustainable land and water management, reforestation, and the protection of biodiversity. On an individual and community level, responsible consumption, waste reduction, and support for environmentally conscious policies can contribute to the larger effort. Climate change is not a distant problem for future generations—it is a present reality that demands immediate action.



