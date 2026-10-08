Global Spotlight

Valley is gearing up for the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon. The event is an opportunity to present Kashmir Valley as a destination for sport, tourism and international engagement. With the October 25 race approaching, the decision to strengthen national and international outreach is timely. In this regard, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stressed the need to attract runners from across India and abroad. The proposed outreach through running and fitness influencers, prominent athletes and international participants can help give the Kashmir Marathon a wider identity. The numbers already point to growing interest. More than 1,400 runners from Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of India and overseas destinations have registered for the 2026 edition. The event is also listed on the international calendar of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). These are useful foundations on which to build. The scale of the prize purse is another major attraction. The Kashmir Marathon 2026 carries Rs. 3.17 crore in total prize money, including Rs. 2.11 crore for the Full Marathon and Rs. 1.06 crore for the Half Marathon. A separate J&K Local Category with a Rs. 25 lakh prize component can encourage local athletes to compete at a higher level. But money alone cannot make a marathon globally recognised. Organisation, route quality, safety and the overall runner experience matter just as much. The Chief Minister’s emphasis on international-standard route management and clear distance marking is therefore important. Kilometre-wise markers and 100-metre markers in the final kilometre may appear like small details, but professional races are built on precisely such details. Kashmir already possesses a natural advantage. Few running events can offer participants a setting combining mountains, lakes, valleys and a distinctive cultural landscape. The challenge is to turn that setting into a professionally managed sporting experience without allowing the event to become merely a tourism spectacle. The experience of established Indian marathons shows the potential. The Mumbai Marathon has grown into a major international road-running event, attracting elite athletes and thousands of amateur participants. The Delhi Half Marathon has similarly built a strong reputation through international participation, professional organisation and sustained promotion. Kashmir can learn from such events while developing its own identity. The proposed untimed 5K Fun Run is also a welcome idea. A marathon should not be limited to professional or highly trained runners. Families, students, young people and first-time participants can become part of the event through shorter distances. Such participation can help create a lasting running culture in the region. The proposed virtual participation is another way to extend the event beyond Kashmir. It can allow runners in other parts of India and overseas to associate themselves with the marathon. However, virtual participation should complement, rather than replace, the experience of running in Kashmir. The three-day Marathon Expo from October 22 to 24 also offers an opportunity that extends beyond sport. Showcasing Kashmir’s handicrafts, handlooms, horticulture and cultural heritage can connect the marathon with the wider local economy.