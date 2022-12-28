Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, an innovation-driven, global pharmaceutical company has launched the first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman said the Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor).

“This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita®-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg) + Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation,” he said.

The spokesman said it offers patients with type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks.

On occasion of the launch, Alok Malik Business Head ‐ India Formulations Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited said that Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38 percent compared to the global incidence of 15 percent. Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita®-PioMet, India’s first triple fixed dose combination for high insulin- resistant type 2 diabetes,” he said.

He said the innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve the glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c.

“Glenmark has a strong legacy of bringing in new, effective and affordable treatment options for diabetic patients, especially the ones with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes,” he said.