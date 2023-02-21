A bus driver in Hyderabad did not turn up for his wedding following which the bride’s father lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Later, it was revealed that the man had decided to cancel the wedding as he was given old furniture in dowry.

Talking to reporters, the bride’s father claimed that the groom’s father misbehaved with him when he had gone to their house.

“They said the items which they had asked for were not given and the furniture was also old. They refused to come. I had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come for his wedding,” he said.

The groom’s family had expected furniture among other items as dowry, but as used furniture was reportedly given by the bride’s family, the groom’s family rejected it and did not turn up on the day of the marriage, police said based on the complaint.

According to police, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act was registered and further investigations were on.