‘Give me my Eidi’: Now, woman born 1915 receives her Covid jab in north Kashmir

Srinagar: A few days after authorities inoculated a “124 year old” lady in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, another centenarian female received her Covid-19 jab on Thursday in the district.

Bakhti Begum, born in 1915 as per her election ID, a resident of Brannar Kakothal village in Kreeri, Baramulla was inoculated at her home by a team of medicos.

She is the second centenarian woman to get the jab in the district in this week.

In a video shared by the medicos while inoculating Bakhti, her son claims she is “135 years old but her age was incorrectly mentioned on her Election ID card”.

The man claims he is aged 65.

“We all received our Covid vaccines and wanted our mother to get vaccinated as well,” the son is seen saying in the video.

“What do you want, mouji?”, the medicos can be seen asking the elderly woman. To which she says “Me diyo eedyaan (Give me my Eidi).”