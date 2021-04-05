Girl ‘raped’ inside truck in Kulgam, driver among two held

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons who are involved in raping a girl inside vehicle (truck) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that on receipt of specific information that a girl (name withheld) was being raped by two persons inside a vehicle bearing registration number JK18A-6426 near FCI Mirbazar area of Kulgam.

He said, soon after receiving the information, police rushed towards the spot and subsequently rescued the girl besides arresting the two persons.

He said that the vehicle used for commission of crime has also been seized.

He added a case under FIR No. 63/2021 U/S 376, 109 IPC has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigations have been taken up.

Moreover, after fulfilling all medico legal formalities the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. (KDC)