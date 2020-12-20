Giant fish flapping huge tail spotted in Nigeen lake; video goes viral

Srinagar: Call it an angler’s delight, video of a giant fish spotted in Nigeen Lake has gone viral on social media on Sunday.

Experts say the fish, most probably carp, was seen swimming in the ice-cold water.

A video of the fish moving its tail has gone viral on social media. Dal and Nigeen lakes have partially frozen after the temperature plummeted to minus six degrees celsius

“There are reports that some of the fish species were introduced to clear the lake from weeds. These fishes consume weeds and some of them gain weight and size. Most of these fishes are herbivorous,” said Arshad Mattoo, an ace angle from Hazratbal.

While it is still unconfirmed what species the fish was, Mattoo’s description fits that of the grass carp, which is herbivorous and eats around 40% of its body weight each day.

Mattoo said last time anglers caught a huge fish from Manasbal Lake. “That fish too might be from the same family,” he said.

Assistant Director Fisheries Department, Mir Zahoor said the video seems old and has been uploaded on social media on Sunday.

“Water level in Lake is currently very low. Since using nets for fishing is banned, there is increase in fish population,” he said.

Two weeks ago, pictures of a huge fish caught by a man in Kashmir too had gone viral on social media.

Earlier in August, a local Kupwara cricketer was presented a 2.5-kilo fish for winning the man of the match title during a local tournament. A local had caught a big fish from Nalla Khansar and displayed it in the playground. The ‘fish-award’ had a subtext as the organizers wanted to popularize their league on social media and highlight their problems.