Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Srinagar: Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress veteran, on Friday tweeted that he has contracted the novel coronavirus and has been under home quarantine. He also advised those who came in contact with him recently to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” Azad tweeted.

Earlier, several other senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.