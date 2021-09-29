Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
‘Ghoonghat’, ‘anti-vax’ make it to Oxford English Dictionary this month

Hindi word ‘Ghoonghat’, a stole used to cover the face of a woman in India, has made it to the Oxford English Dictionary, 2021 in September.

The Oxford English Dictionary has defined ‘Ghoonghat’ as “the practice observed by some married (chiefly Hindu) women of wearing a covering over the head or face.

 

This is the only Indian word that has made it to the book in the second quarter of 2021 new editions.

The other words that have made it to OED this month include:

anti-vax, n. and adj.: “A person opposed to vaccination; = anti-vaxxer, n.

anti-vaxxer, n.: “A person opposed to vaccination. Cf. anti-vax, n.”

Read the list here:



