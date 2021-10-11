Baramulla: The Unemployed youth of Baramulla in the age group of 18 to 45 are hereby informed to register on the Jakemp.nic.in which is the official portal of the Employment Department.

The purpose of registration is to guide and provide counselling in relation to choosing various courses as career options and availing employment generation schemes from various Government Departments.

The candidates are advised to fill all details online viz Academic Qualification, Technical Qualification and experience in any field.

Get yourself registered: Employment dept to unemployed youth of Baramulla

“The youth desirous of having better knowledge about various career options and to avail the benefits under various schemes are required to get themselves registered with District Employment and Counselling Centre on the link jakemp.nic.in.”

For queries candidates can visit DE&CC Office where Suja Mohd Bhat Employment Baramulla and Nadia, District Counselling officer have been designated as nodal officers.

District Counselling officer, Nadia and Youth Councillor, Zeeshan has started online Counselling sessions in collaboration with NCS candidates of UT on various career opportunities after 12th , graduation .

The candidates can follow the twitter handle @Deccbla and Facebook page of District Employment and counselling center Baramulla @DECCBLA for latest updates.