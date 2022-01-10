Director SKIMS, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul emphasized upon all healthcare/frontline workers to get the ‘precautionary dose’.

In this regard a circular has also been issued by SKIMS. Director SKIMS, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul said that it is to ensure that the work force stays adequately protected for the coming days of imminent surge of Covid-19 and Omicron threat which has already hit many states in India.

He also impressed upon all the Heads of Departments/Sectional Heads of SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina to ensure the implementation of the guidelines issued by Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has initiated the campaign for vaccinating Health Workers with a “Precautionary Dose” of COVID-19 vaccine from today.