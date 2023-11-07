Srinagar: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to take various measures for the conservation of eco-sensitive zones.

In a fresh notification, MoEFCC has asked the government to come up with a Zonal Master Plan for eco-sensitive zones within two years.

As per a fresh notification, the UT government has been directed to form a Zonal Master Plan in consonance with the relevant Central and Union Territory laws for the conservation of wild habitat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the boundaries of Dachigam National Park, Thajwas (Baltal) Wildlife Sanctuary, and Overa-Aru Wildlife Sanctuary as per the notification have been specified as Eco-sensitive Zone.

From controlling pollution of all sorts to formulating conservation plans for heritage sites and waste management, the MoEFCC has come up with many regulations for the conservation of the eco-sensitive zone.

The notification said the UT government shall formulate a heritage conservation plan for the preservation and conservation of natural and man-made heritage sites as a part of the Zonal Master Plan.

“All sites of valuable natural heritage in the Eco-sensitive Zone, such as the gene pool reserve areas, rock formations, waterfalls, springs, gorges, groves, caves, points, walks, rides, cliffs, etc. shall be identified and a heritage conservation plan shall be drawn up for their preservation and conservation as a part of the Zonal Master Plan,” it said.

It added that a similar conservation plan should be drawn for man-made heritage sites which include buildings, structures, artifacts, areas, and precincts of historical, architectural, aesthetic, and cultural.

The notification said the UT government should take measures to prevent and control air pollution and noise pollution by the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 (14 of 1981) and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, respectively.

It directed the UT government for the disposal and management of solid, management of bio-medical, plastic waste, and e-waste.

The MoEFCC in the notification prohibited the setting up of new polluting industries within the Eco-sensitive Zone.

“Only non-polluting industries shall be allowed within the Eco-sensitive Zone as per the classification of Industries in the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board in February 2016, as amended from time to time unless so specified in this notification, and in addition, the non-polluting cottage industries shall be promoted,” it said.