Srinagar: D.P.S. Budgam has been selected as Hub School by GEMS Global Ambassador’s Society Dubai. A delegation from Dubai comprising Asha Alexander-Principal GEMS Legacy School, Dubai and Viny Agnes-Academic Head Gems Legacy School, Dubai were on two-day visit to the school from 25th-26th April,2023. Both the schools have already worked together on many projects like Cultural Exchange Twinning Programme, Cultural Diversity, Food Sustainable Diet and many more on a virtual platform.

Sustainability has always been at the heart of GEMS Legacy School. The school has taken strong and effective steps to ensure sustainable practices on the school campus, in the local community and the wider global community. D.P.S. Budgam as a hub school will now operate as a regional centre in J&K. Both the institutions will work for project on “Environmental Sustainability Endeavour”. The project will aim to bring Climate Literacy in the every single cluster of the world especially in under privileged schools.

Mehfooz Aslam, D.P.S Budgam Principal welcomed the guests to the paradise on Earth. Tanveer Joo, Junior School In charge, Inayat Khan Senior School Co-ordinator and Dr. Yaseen Ahmad Shah graced the occasion with their benign presence. The students of DPS Budgam presented Kashmiri folk song followed by Rouf (Kashmiri folk dance) which gave a glimpse of Kashmiri culture to the guests.

Asha Alexander- Principal GEMS Legacy School, Dubai encouraged the students to contribute to the society and help others to learn. She appreciated the efforts of school to let the children derive the best of education. “We all should work as global ambassadors to save our environment”, she said. Ms Asha Alexander shared the journey of GEMS Legacy School via Power Point Presentation to show how the school has played its role to promote climate literacy, increase resilience in communities, mitigate climate change and change the behaviour of the wider community. The Institution has also campaigned on Plant A Legacy( PAL), e-waste collection drive, recycling plastic bottles, no-plastic, beach clean-ups, waste segregation and composting. The day 1st visit ended with the felicitation ceremony of Principal, In charges, teacher and student ambassadors of the school. Both the guests were presented a memento and some gifts as a token of love by the Principal, D.P.S Budgam.

On day 2nd the guests took a round of the whole school and interacted with the children. The tradition of ‘Plant A Legacy'( PAL) was also followed as a sign of peace and friendship between the two schools. The two-day visit concluded with the Flag Exchange ceremony and a message that children can become the vanguard in the fight against climate change and the only way forward is to empower them through education.