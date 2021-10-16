Geelani’s grandson among 2 dismissed from services

Srinagar, Oct 16: The J&K government on Saturday ordered termination from services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, along with a teacher from Doda.

Anees was working as Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre here.

The orders have been issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in terms of Article 311 used in the termination of services of several other persons in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar,” the order said, adding, “Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar from service, with immediate effect.”

Similar worded order was also issued as regards Farooq Ahmad Butt, Teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda.

As per official sources, Anees was appointed as Research Officer in SKICC under J&K Tourism in late 2016 when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister.

“Just few months before his appointment as government servant, Anees travelled to Pakistan ( 31st July 2016 to 7th August 2016) and met Colonel Yasir of ISI on the behest of his maternal grandfather Syed Ali Shah Geelani, head of hardcore secessionist who had fuelled violence after terrorist Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter. It is learnt that there was pressure from top echelon in the government to appoint Anees and the whole recruitment process was manipulated,” the sources said.

They added: “It is an open secret that the 2016 agitation was the brainchild of Jamaat-e-Islami and All Parties Hurriyat Conference headed by Geelani. Geelani, who passed away recently, got 100s of youth killed to secure job for Jihadi garndson. Not only Anees but his entire family has been a staunch supporter of terrorism and separatism. It is learnt that prior to his appointment in Government service with a team of his anti-India friends, used to facilitate the flying of drones in and around Srinagar city to shoot law and order incidents and other events and shared the footage with Pak ISI.”

According to them, Anees’ appointment was found to be “highly irregular and under the circumstances that are incriminating for flouting established norms”.

“It is suspected that Anees’s appointment straightaway to a Gazetted grade equivalent position in the Government funded and controlled SKICC was a deal to bring down violence during Burhan Wani agitation between the then CM and Geelani. There was no urgency of filling in the post which was lying vacant since 2005. But officer’s were suddenly in a hurry after Anees’s return from Pakistan to look for any vacant position in SKICC. Any assessment by any security agency anywhere in the world under the given circumstances could not have granted security clearance to AUI for occupying a public position. But he was cleared due to pressure from the top,” the sources added.

The reason he was given a job in SKICC, they claimed, is because it is the most prestigious convention and conferencing facility of the J&K Government which is used for very high level meetings and VVIP conferences. It is sensitive from the view point of the topics and subjects dealt during seminars, symposia and workshops.

“Technical input suggests Anees continues to be in touch with three suspects based in UAE and Saudi Arabia,” the sources added.

“Another teacher Farooq Ahmad Butt, School teacher, Doda has been terminated. He was appointed on a contract basis in 2005 and regularized in 2010. His brother Mohd Amin Butt is active LeT terrorist, operating from PoK. Farooq was about to carry out an attack on the behest of his brother. Another brother Safdar Ali is in Jail for terror activities,” they added.