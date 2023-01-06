Srinagar, Jan 6 : Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has asked officers concerned to mobilize and gear-up all the resources in all Government Health Care Institutions across the Valley in view of the prediction of snowfall.

“In view of prediction of snow in valley notified by the Meteorological Department, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents & Block Medical Officers are hereby enjoined upon to mobilize & gear-up all the resources in terms of Doctors, Paramedics, availability of drugs in sufficient quantity, readiness of fleet of Ambulances, ensuring power backup, Setting-up of Control Rooms at District as well as at the level of Sub District Hospitals and heating arrangements in all Government Health Care Institutions across the valley,” DHSK said in a circula, a copy of which lies with GNS.

This, DHSK said, shall be ensured so that patients are managed properly and timely, besides, referrals to the Tertiary Care Hospitals are avoided especially when all the roads remain cut off during the snow in Valley.

“They will also ensure that the border/hard to reach areas, which may remain cut off during winters, have adequate medicines (emergency drugs, Oxygen Cylinders), placing of curtains on Doors, covering of windows with polythene wherever needed to keep the hospitals warm,” the DHSK.

Besides, the DHSK said all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Block Medical Officers, Doctors (Medical Officers/ Consultants) and Paramedical staff shall remain stationed at their present place of postings during snow fall.

“Any deviation from the circular instructions shall invite disciplinary action under rules,” The DHSK added.