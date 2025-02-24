SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 24: The Government Dental College & Hospital (GDC) Srinagar and Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to enhance oral healthcare, education, and disease prevention in peripheral areas of Kashmir.

The agreement was signed between the Department of Public Health Dentistry, GDC Srinagar and the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, GMC Baramulla, along with the Department of Dentistry, GMC Baramulla. The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Ajaz Shah, Principal Dean, GDC Srinagar, and Prof. Dr. Majid Jehangir, Principal Dean, GMC Baramulla.

Dr. Aasim Farooq Shah, HOD Public Health Dentistry, GDC Srinagar, Dr. Zahid, HOD Social and Community Medicine, GMC Baramulla, and Dr. Umer Hussain, HOD Dentistry, GMC Baramulla, formalized the partnership to provide free comprehensive oral healthcare at the satellite dental clinic in UTHC, Bagi Islam, run by the Department of Social and Community Medicine, GMC Baramulla. “The collaboration aims to improve oral health status and provide much-needed dental care to the residents of Bagi Islam, a densely populated area lacking a fully functional dental health center,” officials stated.

The initiative will also benefit BDS and MDS scholars by offering training opportunities in peripheral healthcare settings. The clinic will serve as a referral center for complex treatments and conduct oral health education workshops for residents.

Prof. Dr. Majid Jehangir lauded GDC Srinagar’s role in bringing quality oral healthcare to underserved communities. “This initiative will ensure better oral health and awareness among the population,” he said. Prof. Dr. Ajaz Shah highlighted the dedication of the involved departments. “Public Health Dentistry and Community Medicine are uniquely positioned to maintain a direct presence in peripheral areas and operate in challenging conditions,” he remarked.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts in oral healthcare, public health education, and humanitarian assistance. “This MoU reflects the strong mutual collaboration between GDC Srinagar and GMC Baramulla for the betterment of community health,” they stated. The partnership is expected to improve coordination between different healthcare sectors and provide sustainable solutions for oral health challenges in Kashmir.