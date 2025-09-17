GDC organises  Oral Health Awareness March



SRINAGAR :Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar, under its flagship community initiative “Bright Smiles, Healthy Lives”, organised a day-long awareness programme on 17th September, 2025, with the aim of promoting oral health, discouraging tobacco use, and sensitising the public towards preventive health care practices. This program is part of 4 day long program which was inaugurated by Sakeena Masood Itoo , Hon’ble Minister for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education & Social Welfare Departments, on 15 September 2025 at Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar. The highlight of the programme was a mass awareness march, which began at the historic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lal Chowk and culminated near Ashok Stambh, Pratap Park. The event was graced by the presence of Ajaz Ahmed,(IAS) Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Srinagar, as chief guest and Raja Zuhaib,(KPS) Superintendent of Police (East), Srinagar, as guest of honour

The march witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff of the college. The event was flagged off by SP East, Raja Zuhaib (KPS) who was the guest of honour at occasion from clock tower (Ghanta Ghar). Holding placards, banners, and raising slogans, the participants carried forward powerful messages on oral hygiene, preventive dental care, and the harmful effects of tobacco. The march drew wide public attention with its street play at the famous lal chowk area at Ghanta ghar and as it moved through Srinagar’s busiest streets, creating a wave of awareness among passersby, commuters, and shopkeepers.

At the famous Pratap Park, students of the institution staged a Nukkad Natak (street play) on oral health awareness and anti-tobacco sensitisation. The street performance highlighted the dangers of tobacco consumption, its direct link to oral cancers, and the need for adopting healthy practices for a disease-free life. The play drew a large gathering of citizens and generated an interactive atmosphere, with students creatively engaging the audience through dialogue, slogans, and real-life scenarios. This event came in line with the launch of new program inaugurated by Prime Minister of India, shri Narendra Modi Under the banner of Swasth Nari Sakshat Parivar Abhiyan.