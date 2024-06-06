GDC Magam organises industrial tour for B.Com, BBA students

MAGAM: Government Degree College Magam organized an enriching industrial tour for the students of B.Com and BBA programs. The tour took place at the Industrial Estate in Ganderbal, where students had the opportunity to visit several industrial units and gain firsthand insights into the workings of various industries.

Principal of the College flagged off the students along with faculty members at the college campus today morning. Faculty members who were accompanying students include Dr. Shabana Ali, Prof. Syed Idrees Ahmad, Dr. Mohmmad Idrees and Dr. Merhraj ud Ahmad Ahmad.

The industrial tour aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the industrial sector. During the tour, the students had the privilege of interacting with Zahid Rashid Khan, the General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC), who shared valuable knowledge about industrial operations, government policies, and the support provided to entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the students engaged with several entrepreneurs who shared their experiences, challenges, and success stories. These interactions provided students with practical perspectives on entrepreneurship and industrial management, enhancing their academic knowledge with real-world insights.

The tour was a resounding success, with students expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to learn outside the classroom. Government Degree College Magam remains committed to providing such experiential learning opportunities to prepare students for successful careers in business and industry. Later, the students also visited Manasbal.