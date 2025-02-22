Nusrat Iqbal

Ganderbal, February 22: The Department of Kashmiri at Government Degree College (GDC) Ganderbal organized a one-day seminar to mark International Mother Language Day, emphasizing the vital role of mother tongues in shaping culture, identity, and academic success.

The event commenced with a soulful recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Dr Ghulam Mustafa, followed by a heartfelt translation by Dr. Ashiq Hussain. A student, Aqib Majeed, then recited a Naat, adding a spiritual touch to the occasion.

In her inaugural address, Principal Prof. Fouzia Fatimah warmly welcomed the audience and highlighted the crucial role of mother languages in preserving cultural identity. She stressed that language preservation is not just a linguistic duty but a cultural responsibility.

Dr. Nusrat Iqbal, Head of the Kashmiri Department, delivered a keynote lecture, underscoring the significance of learning in one’s native language. She emphasized that it fosters a deeper cultural connection, enhances self-confidence, and contributes to personal growth. A student, Kamran Nazir, also shared his views on the importance of mother languages in daily life.

Renowned Kashmiri writer Dr. Afaq Aziz spoke about the need to preserve mother languages as an integral part of cultural heritage. He explained how proficiency in one’s native language enhances critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity. Dr. Aziz also discussed ways to bridge language with culture, emphasizing the importance of living and experiencing one’s linguistic heritage.

The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ashiq Hussain, who expressed gratitude to the speakers and participants for their contributions. The event not only reinforced the importance of linguistic and cultural preservation but also fostered a deeper appreciation for linguistic diversity.