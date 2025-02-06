GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 06: Government Degree College, Ganderbal organised a day long tour to Shallabugh Wetland (Ramsar Site) in connection with the celebration of World Wetlands Day 2025. Every year World Wetlands Day is celebrated on 2nd February to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands in maintaining the ecological balance by acting as the most productive ecosystem. The theme of World Wetlands Day 2025 is ‘Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future’.

The students including NSS volunteers and NCC cadets accompanied by Principal of the college, Prof. Fouzia Fatima and other staff members visited the Shallabug wetland where the students observed flocks of waterfowl using the wetland as feeding and breeding ground.

The students were briefed about the importance of celebrating World Wetlands Day 2025 by Dr. Fayaz Ahamad Ahanger (Assistant Professor Zoology) highlighting role of wetlands in acting as natural sponges for storing the rain water, replenish groundwater, acting as natural water purifier besides sustaining variety of flora and fauna making their conservation vital for maintaining ecological balance.

This was followed by brief deliberation of Dr. Sheikh Tanveer Salam (Associate Professor Zoology) highlighting the importance of Shallabugh wetland as Ramsar site of international repute. Dr. Tanveer also guided the students about the identification of various species of waterfowl that were found in wetland and provided hands-on training and tips to students in clicking impressive bird photographs.

The program concluded with a formal vote of thanks extended by Principal Prof. Fouzia Fatima to the Wetland management authorities for their cooperation in providing the necessary facilities and making the event a grand success.