GDC Ganderbal organises entrepreneurship acumen programme

SRINAGAR, JULY 6: The Institute’s Innovation Cell (IIC) of Government Degree College Ganderbal in collaboration with ministry of Educations Innovation Cell, AICTE and IIC- Ministry of HRD organised an impact lecture today for sparkling the entrepreneurship acumen among the graduating students of the college.

Prof Fouzia Fatima, Principal of the college addressed the gathering and highly complimented the Institute’s Innovation Cell for organising such important events. In her address Prof Fouzia encouraged the student community to understand that innovation is the need of the hour and the reality of future.

Dr Sameera Siraj, HoD Zoology and Convener IIC presented the welcome address and highlighted the main aim of the program in promoting the innovative thinking amongst students and entrepreneurship/startup culture on campus.

On this occasion, the first expert speaker, Dr Farzana Gulzar, associate professor, School of Business Studies, University of Kashmir delivered a very interactive and engaging talk. She skillfully involved the gathering in various activities that propelled the out of box thinking in the audience.

The second expert, Dr Fayaz Ahmed Ganaie, a reputed and well known entrepreneur , shared the insights of his journey from being a job seeker to owner of a 20 million USD turnover company. He inspired the students as how to shape ideas into reality.

Dr Tahira Naqvi, Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Mansha Nisar, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, presented a formal vote of thanks. Dr Sheikh Shubeena and Prof Mansoor Ahmed were the rapporteurs for the program.

The event was attended by HoDs and faculty members from various departments. The students also attended the event in larger numbers and showed great enthusiasm in listening to the revered speakers followed by intensive interactions.