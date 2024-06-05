GDC Ganderbal commemorates World Environment Week 2024

GANDERBAL: The department of environmental science in collaboration with the department of zoology, NSS and NCC units of government degree college Ganderbal organized a weeklong series of events to commemorate World Environment Week 2024.

The events were organized from June 1 -5, 2024 with a theme of this year’s World Environment Day ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’ served as the context for a series of activities spread over the week.

The events also includes documentary screening, cleanness drive, nature walk and different competitions featuring students like poster, extempore speech, poetry, video making that were organized to create awareness among the students regarding the pressing environmental issues.

On the valedictory session held on Wednesday, the NCC cadets of the college belonging to 1st J&K girls battalion presented a Nukad-Natak on the theme line World Environment Day of this year.

The principal of the college professor Fouzia Fathima felicitated the students and distributed certificates and trophies amongst the participants and winners respectively.