GCoE (IASE) celebrates National Sports Day

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: Government College of Education (IASE). M. A. Road, Srinagar marked its National Sports Day with a spirited two-day sports extravaganza, bringing together both students and staff in a series of thrilling competitions.

The event saw enthusiastic participation across multiple sports, showcasing teamwork, athleticism, and camaraderie among all participants.

On the directions of Prof. (Dr.) Seema Naz, Principal of the College, the event kicked off with a series of high-energy activities, including classic games like Tug of War, where teams from both staff and students competed fiercely for victory. The excitement continued with fast-paced matches in Table Tennis, where participants demonstrated precision and quick reflexes, while the Volleyball and Badminton tournaments added even more action and drama to the festivities.

The sports day not only fostered healthy competition but also emphasized the importance of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Both students and staff worked together to create a lively and positive atmosphere, building community spirit across the campus.

Prof. (Dr.) Seema Naz extended her congratulations and appreciation to the College Sports Committee, and others, for successfully organizing such a well-coordinated and energetic event. She noted that events like these play a key role in holistic development and building a strong college culture.