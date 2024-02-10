Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 28,000: Health Ministry

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Saturday said that at least 28,064 people have been killed in the besieged territory during the war between Palestinian operatives and Israel.

The latest count includes 117 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while a total of 67,611 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7, it added.

