GATE final answer key 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in: Check direct link here

ATE final answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the GATE final answer key 2021 on its official website. Candidate can go and check their GATE answer key at–gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE final answer key 2021: How to check

Go to the official website at–gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the link “GATE 2021 Question Papers and FINAL Answer Keys” on the homepage

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the subject

The GATE final answer key 2021 of the selected subject in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Now save your GATE answer key for future use.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations until March 4, 2021.

Candidates must note, that the GATE Result 2021 is going to be released soon now. So, gear up and be ready for your result.