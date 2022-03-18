Srinagar, March 18: A B.Tech student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, has topped Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE ) 2022.

Mohit Patidar, a B.Tech student from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) Department secured all India first rank (AIR-1) in GATE 2022.

Ayush Kumar Mall from Information Technology (IT) Department secured AIR-94 whereas Maasil Ahmad Wani from Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) secured AIR-255.

Aman Kumar Meena from Chemical Engineering (CE) department obtained AIR-147 and Vishal Ballavadiya from Mechanical Engineering (ME) Department got AIR-191.

Mohammad Sahil Hussain, Ashutosh Kumar Yadav, and Himanshu Singh Singholiya from the MME department had also secured AIR-74, AIR-102, and AIR-174 respectively.

The qualified students comprise 28 students of Civil Engineering, 21 in Electrical Engineering, 16 from the Electronics and Communications Department.

14 in Mechanical Engineering, 10 of Chemical Engineering Department, 8 from Information Technology, 7 from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, and two students from Computer Science and Engineering Departments have qualified the GATE exams.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr). Rakesh Sehgal extended warm greetings to the qualifiers and congratulated them for qualifying prestigious GATE exam.

“The faculty in NIT is working for the students. They will not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of students. It is a proud movement for the NIT Srinagar and we will continue this dedication in the future also,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal urged students to make the best possible use of available resources. He also appreciated the tireless effort of faculty members including Dr. Obbu Chandrasekhar, Head, Department of Training and Placements for organized GATE-2022 coaching classes.

“Despite COVID-19 challenges, NIT Srinagar did not allow students to suffer academics. We taught students online as well as offline classes,” he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also extended warm greetings to GATE qualifiers and urged them to work hard to achieve success.

“It is a proud movement for the institute. There is no second option to hard work. I advise them to serve the society dedicatedly and selflessly,” he said.

Earlier Department of Training and Placement, NIT Srinagar had organized GATE-2022 coaching classes for final and pre-final year students (2018 and 2019 admitted batches).

Head, Department of Training and Placements, Dr. Obbu Chandrasekhar, congratulated the whole NIT Srinagar fraternity, especially the qualifying students on their momentous achievement.

He also expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal for his constant support and also thanked Prof. M.F. Wani, TEQIP-III Coordinator for providing the necessary funds to engage the GATE coaching classes for students.

Dr. Obbu Chandrasekhar said 180 students from NIT Srinagar had registered for GATE coaching classes and promised that they would continue to guide and nurture students for better results in upcoming years.

On Thursday, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the result for the GATE 2022.

A total of 7,11,542 candidates had appeared for gate 2022 of which 1.26,813 have qualified. Among those who cracked the exam, most are men. As many as 98732 male students cleared GATE 2022 and 28081 females cleared the exam.