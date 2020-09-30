Garbage to gold: Kashmir student turns waste into beautiful art pieces

Srinagar: With the ongoing climate change, it is clear that it is only sustainable living that can save the world in future. A student based out of Kashmir is doing just the same as she turns waste material into stunning pieces of art.

As reported by news agency ANI, Tabish Aijaz Khan, a student based out of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is making sure she follows two of her passions, including preparing to become a doctor and turning waste material into pieces of art.

The talented woman who is currently pursuing her MBBS has become quite famous and has also garnered praises for her artistic skills.

Photo credit: ANI

Tabish who belongs to Iqbal Abad in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has been creating artworks out of waste from a very young age. She was in Class 4 when she made her first painting.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I started painting more in 2016 and I used to post the pictures of my art on the social media platforms for which I received a great response. It encouraged me to paint more. Earlier, I used to think it is my hobby but during this time, I realised it was my passion.”

Photo credit: ANI

Elaborating upon the kind of things she paints on, the MBBS student stated that she sees a broken cup, chinar leaf, wooden block, plate, eggshell, stone etc as a medium to paint on. Apart from that, she also paints on canvas sheets and paper.

The popular artist asserted that she is of the opinion that nothing is a waste and it is only about one’s perception towards the object. Once a broken thing or so called ‘waste’ is painted nicely, it turns into a work of art.

The soon-to-be doctor also mentioned that her parents have been really supportive of her passion. They have in fact encouraged her to pursue both painting and MBBS. Her mother told ANI, “I am really proud of my daughter. She always wanted to pursue a medical course and become a doctor. I am happy to see her pursue both – painting and academics”.