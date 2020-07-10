Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead after he ‘tried to run away from custody’

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur, has been gunned down in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh’s Shivli overturned in Kanpur.

The car in which Vikas Dubey was being taken overturned on the highway that was slick with rain and he tried to escape after snatching a gun, according to the police. He was shot dead, like three of his accomplices who, according to the police, had also tried to escape from custody.

Visuals after the incident showed Vikas Dubey being taken away on a stretcher

The history-sheeter, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.

Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, the gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed.

The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent, dead. Police say he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders.

He was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.