Gang of thieves arrested in Anantnag, stolen property worth lakhs recovered

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said that in a major success, Anantnag Police busted a gang of thieves active in Anantnag Town and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.

During investigation of Case FIR No. 113/2021 U/S 457,380 IPC stands registered in Police Station Anantnag. Police busted a gang of thieves namely, Aasif Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Rasool Malik resident of Old Eidgah Anantnag, Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Gani Bhat son of Achidora Anantnag, Owais Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi resident of Jhanglat Mandi Anantnag and Faisal Nazir Malik son of Nazir Ahmad Malik resident of Sarnal Anantnag in which property worth lakhs were recovered, they said.

The statement further stated that two more persons who are involved to buy the stolen property were also arrested and were identified as Majid Ahmad Reshi son of Ghulam Mohiddin Reshi resident of Pushu Mohalla Anantnag and Hilal Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Ramzan Lone resident of Hanger PariPora .

During the course of investigation, the accused persons confessed that they were involved in other theft/burglary cases in Anantnag town. In this regard Case FIR No’s 13/2021, 14/2021, 24/2021, 30/2021 35/2021,50/2021, 54/2021, 59/2021, 78/2021, 97/2021, 101/2021 and 113/2021 were solved and property worth lakhs include Maruti Alto JK18C 2335, Scooty JK03H 9632,Honda spray motor, cigrattes, Gas cylinder, Home appliances, Micro wave oven etc were recovered from the accused and receivers. Investigation is going on and further recoveries and arrests are expected, reads the statement.