Gaming addiction

Hundreds of thousands of youth in Kashmir are addicted to smartphone games with the majority of them hooked to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version game of PUBG Mobile India which was banned along with other Chinese apps last year. These games have ceased to be a form of entertainment now. They have literally become an addiction and those who play them lose countless hours of time and sleep over such games. It has become quite common for such youth to sleep in the wee hours of the morning, tired and red-eyed after playing the game for the entire night. More than 500 million people are playing PUBG game including children and adults. A large number of people participate online to play this game every day, competitions and tournaments are organized all over the world. But people are getting much addicted to this game and it has got more negative effects on them. This has led to many health issues and behavioural issues among teenagers. For all the parent’s games are a waste of time and energy and some experts also believe that games play a very important role in corrupting a child’s brain. Violent games can be blamed for diverting the children’s brain and also young people are influenced, are becoming more violent and are committing some extreme anti-social behaviour. Playing this game for a long time can be harmful for your health. Looking at the screen for a long time can be dangerous and might lead to migraines and headaches. So, staring continuously at a screen is not considered to be a healthy habit and playing this game continuously can lead to weak eyes. Besides, intense or frequent mobile phone usage is seen to be associated with a broad array of mental health related symptoms, behaviours, and psychological factors, according to a study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The time spent on devices takes time from other activities and health-related behaviours, such as physical activity, supportive social interactions, or staying on task at work or school. The study concludes that mobile phone content can generate higher levels of psychological stress and physiological arousal. Higher levels of arousal can have a negative impact on sleep and recovery and in other ways contribute to stress and ill health. The WHO has declared gaming addiction as a mental health disorder. Also, addiction to the game can increase the level of anxiety and depression. Playing too many games can make you socially isolated and can also lead to sleeping disorders. Adults start spending less time on other physical activities and also they deviate their mind from their career. Behavioural disorders can be seen in children and adults. As they focus so much in games they start behaving abnormally. Everyone should remember that real life is more interesting than virtual life. So, try to engage yourself in all other interesting and physical activities to avoid the addiction of games.