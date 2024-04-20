Game On: Abu Dhabi Plans to Build World’s First eSports Island

rue Gamers, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based eSports network, has unveiled plans to build the world’s first eSports island in Abu Dhabi.

The project’s initial investment cost is estimated to be 280 million dollars, with the cost expected to increase to 1 billion dollars upon completion.

The “esports Island” project is proposed to be located between Al Bandar and Al Dana developments in Al Raha Beach.

The island will feature a luxurious resort, tournament venues, and training facilities upon completion.

It would also feature The Digital Tower, a hub for meetings, start-up accelerators, animation studios, TG Arena for esports tournaments, computer club, simulation racing, and console gaming.

GG Resort, an island hotel with 200 gaming PC-equipped rooms, is also planned, featuring a parachute jump check-in inspired by PUBG.

eSports Island is a significant industry advancement, fostering innovation, competition, and community, aiming to empower gamers and maintain eSports passion for future generations.

Speaking on the project announcement, Anton Vasilenko, CEO and co-founder of True Gamers, wrote in Instagram post, “True Gamers conducted a comprehensive market analysis of the MENA region’s eSports landscape and the global eSports industry’s growth trajectory before developing plans for the eSports island.”

“This in-depth analysis gives us confidence that the proposed business model will be instrumental in bringing eSports Island to life.”

The island’s plans were created by a team of architects, including Abdullah Bin Baz and Haitham Khojali.

“At True Gamers, our top priority is fostering a thriving eSports culture,” Vlad Belyanin, CPO and co-founder of True Gamers said in a statement.

“We constantly seek innovative trends and opportunities to elevate the gaming experience for everyone—from casual players to professional athletes. We’re grateful to the participating teams for their invaluable insights. We believe eSports Island will be a groundbreaking achievement in the entertainment industry, offering guests the perfect blend of relaxation and exceptional competitive gaming.”

