Game Changers

Four cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir—Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Yudhvir Singh—have secured contracts during the IPL 2025 auction. Rasikh Salam’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of inspirational. Hailing from the Kulgam district, the 24-year-old pacer was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering Rs. 6 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players from J&K in IPL history. Rasikh’s journey from local cricket fields to the IPL exemplifies determination. Despite a two-year ban in 2019 for age-related discrepancies, he has worked relentlessly to prove his mettle. His ability to swing the ball both ways has earned him opportunities with teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in previous IPL seasons. Now, as he joins RCB, his story serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers in J&K, Abdul Samad, an all-rounder from Jammu, was another highlight of the IPL auction, securing a Rs. 4.2 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants. Samad, who has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has already exhibited glimpses of brilliance in domestic cricket and the IPL. However, his performances have been inconsistent, leaving much room for improvement. His new contract offers him an opportunity to redefine his career and inspire other players from the region. Another noteworthy pick was Umran Malik, the speedster known for his ability to consistently clock speeds above 150 km/h. The young pacer, hailing from Jammu, was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs.75 lakh. He has already made a mark in international cricket and is a shining example of how proper nurturing and exposure can transform local talent into global icons. The fourth player, Yudhvir Singh, adds another layer of diversity to J&K’s cricketing roster. Secured by RCB for Rs. 35 lakh, he defied odds to earn a place in the IPL, previously playing for Lucknow Super Giants. Despite these individual successes, J&K’s sports ecosystem needs a transformative overhaul to ensure that stories like those of Rasikh, Samad, Umran and Yudhvir are not isolated. The region requires modern infrastructure, including stadiums, indoor training facilities, and academies, to nurture talent systematically. Moreover, all-weather training centers are essential to counter the harsh winters that often disrupt practice schedules. Establishing state-of-the-art cricket academies in Srinagar and Jammu, equipped with professional coaches and physiotherapists, would be a step forward. Beyond cricket, developing facilities for other sports such as football, tennis, and athletics is crucial for building a holistic sports culture. Investing in sports infrastructure in J&K has broader socio-economic implications. It would not only provide career opportunities for youth but also act as a deterrent against social issues such as drug abuse. Additionally, hosting national and international tournaments in the region regularly could boost tourism and create employment opportunities. The success of Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Yudhvir Singh in IPL 2025 has brought cheers to all. However, it also tells us that much more needs to be done to support and nurture J&K’s sporting talent.