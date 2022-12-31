An MoU for production of Goat Pox vaccine and “Lumpi-ProVac” vaccine was signed in Nagpur on in the presence of Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Shri Rupala praised the commendable effort put forth by ICAR in developing indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac for LSD. He further said that this MoU will also ensure large-scale production of Goat Pox vaccine for future needs of India’s livestock sector. At present Goat Pox vaccine is used for controlling Lumpy Skin Disease in animals and this has been proven effective against Lumpy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further highlighted the relevance of the technology and requested the IVBP, Pune to start manufacturing the vaccine at large scale without any delay so as to make the vaccine available for the use by the department for the help of the farmers by overcoming the disease.

National Centre for Veterinary Type Culture, ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar (UP) developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine, named Lumpi-ProVacInd. Agrinnovate India Limited (AgIn), the commercial arm of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India granted “Non-Exclusive Rights” for Commercial production of “Lumpi-ProVac”, to Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP) , Pune today.

Lumpi-ProVacind is safe in animals and induces LSDV-specific antibody-and cell-mediated immune response, besides providing complete protection against lethal LSDV challenge. Lumpi-ProVacind is used for the prophylactic immunization of animals against Lumpy Skin Disease, which illicit protection for about one year. A single dose of the vaccine contains 103.5 TCID50 of live-attenuated LSDV (Ranchi strain). The vaccine is stored at 4°C. The vaccine must be shipped on ice and must be used within a few hours after reconstitution. The patent has been filed by the ICAR for the technology.