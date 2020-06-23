Galwan faceoff: Army Chief visits injured soldiers in Leh hospital; to visit Kashmir tomorrow

Srinagar: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh on Tuesday and interacted with injured soldiers at the base hospital. A total of 76 soldiers were injured and 20 were killed after Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops attacked Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last week.

Sources said that General Naravane talked to the soldiers and assured them that the entire force was standing by them in case of need.

General Naravane’s visit comes amid heightened threat in eastern Ladakh region where thousands of Indian Army troops have been deployed a few meters away from Line of Actual Control against Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

He will review the force preparedness as well deployment across the Line of Actual Control with China.

The Army Chief will also visit Kashmir on Wednesday and will review deployment of forces across the Line of Control with Pakistan.

On Monday, the Army Chief held second phase of Army Commanders Conference in the national capital to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

All commanders, including Northern Command’s Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, took part in the two-day meet.

The Army commanders have come together to discuss the whole gamut of India’s operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

It was a two-day second phase of the conference. The first phase was held from May 27 to May 29.

After attending Army Commanders Conference on Tuesday, General Naravane left for Leh to meet the injured soldiers.

The ground situation is volatile in Ladakh and Pangong Tso is another flashpoint after Galwan Valley patrolling point 14 where the barbaric attack was carried out on Indian troops by the Chinese army. A ferocious build up at the Line of Actual Control has started backed by artillery and tanks in the depth areas.

At Pangong Tso, there is an attempt by the PLA to alter the LAC. The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops at Pangong lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged as the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and 8 that have been grey zones in the past. The Chinese action in Pangong lake is seen as an attempt to change the status quo.

The Indian Army has also enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok , Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan.

In the midst of the growing tension India is exploring all possible military options as a response if the Chinese aggression continues.

India has also ramped up preparations on its side along the 826-km front of the LAC in Ladakh. (IANS inputs)