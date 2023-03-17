ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 17 () GAIL India has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities for infrastructure development for ethane sourcing.

In a bid towards diversification of the feedstock for its petrochemical plant, GAIL is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water borne transportation to India and for moving it further through GAIL’s pipeline systems to demand centres, a company statement said.

The MoU envisages exploring prospects in import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG, renewables, etc.

ans/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT

(This story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor Staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed)