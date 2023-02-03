New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Government is taking measures to augment domestic capacity for future realisation of space tourism.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, ISRO has also carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission onboard a liquid propellant stage booster.

Dr Jiteitendra Singh said, through Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human spaceflight programme, ISRO is engaged in development of various technologies, which are essential building blocks for human space missions.

The Minister informed that the objective of the Gaganyaan programme is the demonstration of human spaceflight capability to Low earth orbit. Future missions will be taken up after the accomplishment of Gaganyaan mission, he added.