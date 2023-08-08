In the original movie, Sunny Deol portrayed an iconic scene where he pulled a handpump out of the ground in Pakistan to confront the villains. Although “Gadar” was not classified as a superhero movie, some argue that this particular moment was reminiscent of superhero actions. Do you all agree?

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Sunny Deol himself acknowledged the resemblance between his character, Tara Singh, and the famous Marvel superheroes, Hulk and Superman.

According to reports in the national media, Deol believes that Tara Singh embodied the qualities of both Hulk and Superman, as every man yearns to witness such powerful characters on the screen.

He believed that Tara Singh possessed a sense of rectitude and heroism that could rectify any situation, much like the renowned Marvel heroes. However, these powers were not derived from physical strength alone but rather from emotional strength and conviction.

Celebrating 40 years in the cinema on Saturday, Deol expressed his belief that acting is an inherent art, not something that can be prepared for. According to the 66-year-old actor, it is a natural talent that resides within an individual. While techniques can be utilized to enhance one’s acting skills, becoming an actor solely through bodybuilding or dancing is not possible. He emphasized that every person carries a range of emotions within them, and as actors, they are fortunate when a character aligns with them, allowing them to portray those emotions convincingly and authentically on screen.

Deol, who marked his debut in the film industry with 1983’s “Betaab,” shared insights into his acting philosophy. He believes that the true essence of acting comes alive when emotions are genuinely expressed, making the portrayal feel real to the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

His upcoming project, a sequel to “Gadar,” is set in 1971, approximately 17 years after the events of the original film. The movie features co-stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, and fans eagerly await to witness the continuation of the story.