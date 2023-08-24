Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2, already the second-highest grossing film of 2023, shows no signs of slowing down as it enters its third week in theaters. After 13 days of its release, the film has amassed an impressive ₹411.10 crore at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On its 13th day, the Anil Sharma-directed movie is estimated to have raked in ₹10.40 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Gadar 2’s performance even more remarkable is its modest budget of ₹60 crore. Anil Sharma, the film’s director, previously revealed, “We made this film with a budget of just ₹60 crore, at a time when people are talking about ₹600 crore films.” Sunny Deol reportedly reduced his fee for the sake of the film, and the production refrained from constructing sets for the period film and avoided using visual effects due to budget constraints.

Gadar 2 currently follows behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which grossed ₹543.05 crore during its run in Indian theaters. Pathaan became the highest-grossing film of the year after its release in January.

Given Gadar 2’s continued strong performance, onlookers are watching if the film will surpass Pathaan’s domestic collection or not.