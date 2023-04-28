New Delhi, April 28: The Y20 Pre-Summit concluded successfully today in Leh. The Pre summit was organized from 26th to 28th April.

Addressing a press conference on the conclusion Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that G20 under India’s Presidency has set new milestones. He said that the discussions and deliberations are going on successfully and also India’s rich art, culture and heritage has left lasting impression on the delegates from across the world. He also said that around 103 delegates participating in the Y20 pre summit in Leh are mesmerized by the monasteries, sangam and landscape of Leh and they want to return to Ladakh again.

He also said that despite statements by many that the pre summit should not be organized in Leh and creating confusion about it, the Y20 pre summit has concluded successfully.

He also informed that as an outcome of the Pre Summit in Leh there is a consensus on the five themes of Y20 summit among the participating countries and international organizations. He also informed that important suggestions have come on the future challenges including reskilling and Upskilling. |

The meeting focused on the five Y20 themes of Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance ; Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War and Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

Earlier the Union Minister held Yuva Samvaad with the delegates and said that the runway is ready for youth to take off, whether it is for economy or education, sports or entrepreneurship, skill development or digitisation, and the youth – now have a mission to make a global impact.

He also said that the Y20 summit is providing an extraordinary opportunity for the youth and the world alike to shape their national as well as international discourse and in many ways be proactive in finding solutions to problems our respective regions face.

He also said that this is a historic time when optimism and opportunity are coming together! Alliances of tomorrow are being formed at forums like Youth20.

He also asked youth to Discover new ideas,Develop new ties and Drive change and said that Change is the only constant, so you stay ahead of the curve, anticipate change and drive it.

He also said that we are living in greatest era of human history, you know that you have inherited a world which is equipped with more comforts, opportunities, structure, systems and order for you to make something of yourself and your surroundings than ever before!

He further remarked “I am confident that the young generation will make the advancements of the last century look miniscule compared to the milestones that this new (youth) generation will discover.”

He said that Young people should know that you are living in the greatest time to be alive and encouraged them to – Dream, read, write, think and act fearlessly !

He also added that the Y20 themes have been carefully selected to empower young people to create, collaborate, and contribute to the G20’s development agenda and the global community as a whole.

We firmly believe, that at the end of this decade, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning,and the Internet of Things will have evolved significantly,and data science would have occupied much deeper parts of our lives.

Youth should be prepared with these skills.

He urged that Youth must move away from the constraints of the past and exploit the opportunities of the present,to unleash the potential of their countries in the future!

He asked youth not be bogged down by the prejudices, pre-conceived notions and entrenched bi-polar world view of the past.

At the Yuva Samvaad Shri Anurag Singh Thakur interacted with the delegates from the participating countries and held discussion on various issues related to youth, start ups, women, skill development, education among others.

Later in the evening Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur participated in the closing ceremony where two short videos on Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan were launched. On the occasion [email protected] book was also released . The launch was graced by Lieutenant Governor of Leh-Ladakh Shri Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd). It was also graced by the presence of Shri Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor; Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament, Ladakh.