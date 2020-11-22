G20 Summit: PM Modi calls for creation of new global index for post-Corona world

Terming the pandemic as an important turning point in recent history and the biggest challenge the world has faced since the Second World War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit on Saturday called for a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet in the post-corona world.

Modi also said that “work from anywhere” is a new normal in the post-Covid world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat as a follow up and documentation repository.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Group of 20 Summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed this year’s summit, that is being held in a virtual format. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2022.

“Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

At the G20 Summit, Modi said that multi-skilling and re-skilling to build a talent pool will enhance dignity and resilience of workers adding that the value of new technologies should be measured by their benefit to humanity.

“Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle,” Modi said.

Modi also called for a decisive action by the G20 group, not limited to economic recovery, jobs and trade, but focussing on preserving planet Earth, noting that “all of us are trustees of humanity’s future”.